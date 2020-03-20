Home

Cyrus Kelly
Cyrus Ronald "Cy" Kelly


1940 - 2020
Cyrus Ronald "Cy" Kelly Obituary
Cyrus "Cy" Ronald Kelly
PEORIA - Cyrus "Cy" Ronald Kelly, age 79, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at his residence.
He was born June 12, 1940 in Peoria to Cyrus L. and Dorothy Kelly. He married Barbara Carter on Sep. 30, 1961 in Peoria. She survives along with one daughter, Deborah (Arthur) King of Yates City, one son, Cyrus "Cy" (Dawn) Kelly of Peoria, five grandchildren: Elizabeth (Derek) Hanks of Peyton, CO, Jake (Shannon) King of Farmington, Jennifer (Keil) Dossett of Kalamazoo, MI, Rebecca (Josh) Hardy of Hohenfels, Germany, and Carter (Sabrina) King of Yates City.
He is also survived by two great-granddaughters: Moira Hanks of Peyton, CO, Stormi King of Farmington, and two brothers: Don (Jeanie) Kelly of Bartonville, and Howard Kuhn of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cy worked at Dales' Market in Peoria then worked for Baker-Hauser Food Service Equipment, designing kitchens for businesses. His hobbies included building furniture and decorative painting.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Cy's life will be at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Senior Word.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
