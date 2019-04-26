|
D. Jean Juliuson
AVON — D. Jean Juliuson, 83, formerly of Avon, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Arcadia, Florida.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Avon to Orville and Gayle Harper. She married Vic Juliusson.
Surviving are daughters, Michelle Juliuson of Arcadia, Florida, and Pam Rogers of Clinton; a sister, Jane Harper-Reneau of Lewistown; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Juliuson; brothers, Gary and Larry Harper; three great-grandchildren; and her former husband, Victor Juliusson.
Services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, Illinois, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019