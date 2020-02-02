Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Edwards, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Edwards, IL
D. Marie Smith


1931 - 2020
D. Marie Smith Obituary
D. Marie Smith
WASHINGTON - D. Marie Smith, 88, of Washington, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Washington.
She was born on December 13, 1931, in Spring Lake, IL, to Curtis and Louella Brown. She married Richard Smith on October 22, 1950, in Manito, IL. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2007.
Her parents, two brothers and three sisters also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her four children, Cindy (Don) Leach of Washington, Diana (John) Moses of Normal, Melanie (Bill) Gray of Peoria and Gary (Nan) Smith of Naperville. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Marie owned Marie's Beauty Shop until retiring in 1976. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and was a current member of Bethany Baptist Church. She cherished her family and her Bible and told others about Jesus. Marie was a voracious reader.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, IL. Dr. Ritch Boerckel will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
