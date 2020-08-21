1/1
D. Maxine Knopp
1919 - 2020
EUREKA - D. Maxine Knopp, 100, of Eureka, IL passed away at 5:43 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Loft in Eureka.
She was born on December 22, 1919 in Flora, IL a daughter of Charles and Grace Colclasure Hardy. She married Howard Staley on June 25, 1939 in Flora, IL. He passed away on December 11, 1950. Later she married Guy Knopp on April 25, 1952 in Flora, IL. He passed away on March 17, 1976.
Survivors include one son, Chuck (Janice) Staley of Washington; three grandchildren, Brent Staley of Champaign; Blake Staley of Washington; Shawn Staley of Dallas, TX; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She worked in the cafeteria at Taylorville High School for 15 years.
A special thank you to Dr. Christopher Hughes and The Loft nurses and care staff for their loving care and dedication.
Cremation will be accorded and a private family graveside burial will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
