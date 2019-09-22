Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Resources
More Obituaries for Da'Mauri Drummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Da'Mauri Drummond


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Da'Mauri Drummond Obituary
Da'Mauri Drummond
PEORIA - Da'Mauri MJ Drummond, 7 months, of Peoria passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 4:28 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on January 29, 2019, in Peoria to Demetrica Drummond and Symia Prieto. They survive.
Da'Mauri was a happy baby. He loved to smile and talked a lot. Da'Mauri enjoyed watching the cartoon Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.
In addition to his parents, Da'Mauri also leaves to cherish his precious memories, father, Cordarryl Patterson of Chicago; four brothers, Zacarius, Da'Metrica lll, Demetrius and Kelin Drummond, all of Peoria; five sisters, Swanteria, Kamyla, Myjah and Maejah Drummond, all of Peoria, and Jhane Patterson of Chicago; and host of other family members and friends.
Da'Mauri was preceded in death by his grandparents.
One hour visitation only will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at T.W Parks Colonial Chapel. Da'Mauri will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Da'Mauri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now