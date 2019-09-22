|
|
Da'Mauri Drummond
PEORIA - Da'Mauri MJ Drummond, 7 months, of Peoria passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 4:28 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on January 29, 2019, in Peoria to Demetrica Drummond and Symia Prieto. They survive.
Da'Mauri was a happy baby. He loved to smile and talked a lot. Da'Mauri enjoyed watching the cartoon Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.
In addition to his parents, Da'Mauri also leaves to cherish his precious memories, father, Cordarryl Patterson of Chicago; four brothers, Zacarius, Da'Metrica lll, Demetrius and Kelin Drummond, all of Peoria; five sisters, Swanteria, Kamyla, Myjah and Maejah Drummond, all of Peoria, and Jhane Patterson of Chicago; and host of other family members and friends.
Da'Mauri was preceded in death by his grandparents.
One hour visitation only will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at T.W Parks Colonial Chapel. Da'Mauri will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019