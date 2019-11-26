|
Daelin Brie Tolan
COLFAX - Daelin Brie Tolan, 11, of Colfax passed away at 6:55 p.m., with her family by her side, on Friday, November 22, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, at the Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Ridgeview High School Gym in Colfax, where everyone is encouraged to wear their Daelin Defenders, Tolan Tough or Daelin's signature color "orange." Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery in Colfax.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Daelin was born on July 18, 2008, in Normal, the daughter of Rian and Cathy Small Tolan. They survive.
Also surviving are her sister, Avry Tolan, at home; paternal great-grandparents, Harold (Shirley) Walker of Bloomington; maternal grandparents, Mardi Small of Normal and Dennis (Janien) Small of Farmer City; paternal grandparents, John (Cathy) Tolan of Colfax; and aunts and uncles, Craig (Shellie) Small of Peoria, AZ, Mitch (Kim) Yates of Lexington and Mandi (Eric) West of Arrowsmith.
Daelin was a 6th grade student at Ridgeview Junior High School in Colfax.
Our wish is that Daelin's HEARTS continue to remind us to "Keep Praying and Never Give Up Hope."
