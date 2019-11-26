Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax - Colfax
201 N. Harrison St.
Colfax, IL 61728
(309) 723-4061
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ridgeview High School Gym
Colfax, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daelin Tolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daelin Brie Tolan


2008 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daelin Brie Tolan Obituary
Daelin Brie Tolan
COLFAX - Daelin Brie Tolan, 11, of Colfax passed away at 6:55 p.m., with her family by her side, on Friday, November 22, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, at the Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Ridgeview High School Gym in Colfax, where everyone is encouraged to wear their Daelin Defenders, Tolan Tough or Daelin's signature color "orange." Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery in Colfax.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Daelin was born on July 18, 2008, in Normal, the daughter of Rian and Cathy Small Tolan. They survive.
Also surviving are her sister, Avry Tolan, at home; paternal great-grandparents, Harold (Shirley) Walker of Bloomington; maternal grandparents, Mardi Small of Normal and Dennis (Janien) Small of Farmer City; paternal grandparents, John (Cathy) Tolan of Colfax; and aunts and uncles, Craig (Shellie) Small of Peoria, AZ, Mitch (Kim) Yates of Lexington and Mandi (Eric) West of Arrowsmith.
Daelin was a 6th grade student at Ridgeview Junior High School in Colfax.
Our wish is that Daelin's HEARTS continue to remind us to "Keep Praying and Never Give Up Hope."
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daelin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -