Daemeon Wall
GOODFIELD — Daemeon Wall, 2, of Goodfield, IL, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in a tragic home fire at his residence in Goodfield.
He was born on May 9, 2016, in Peoria, IL, to Jason Wall and Katrina Alwood.
He is survived by his mother, Katrina Alwood; his grandparents, Lori (Mike) Alwood of Goodfield and Helen Wall of East Peoria; great-grandparents, Don and Fay Alwood of Deer Creek; Betty Abel of Indiana; one brother, Kyle Alwood; one aunt, Samantha Alwood of Goodfield; and one uncle, John Wall of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Wall; great-grandmother Kathryn Murray; one sister, Ariel Wall; and cousin Rose Alwood, who were all also tragically taken in the fire; and by his paternal grandfather John Wall.
Daemeon loved the Mickey Mouse Club House. His favorite character was Goofy. He loved the Happy Feet movie and he could do the Happy Feet dance. He was very protective of his little sister Ariel.
A celebration of Daemeon's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Goodfield, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the services at the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with all the final expenses. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019