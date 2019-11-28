|
|
Dale A. Dickinson
PEORIA - Dale A. Dickinson, 55, of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1964, to Dennis Dickinson and Diane K Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Justin Dickinson; and two sisters, Janis Dickinson and Diana Dickinson.
He was survived by two children, Dreu (Tiffany) Dickinson of East Peoria and Erika (Lee Berryman) Dickinson of Petawawa, Ontario; two sisters, Deana Brooks of Peoria and Diane (Justin) Roberts of Peoria; one brother, Matthew Dickinson of Louisville, KY; one stepmother, Diane Dickinson of Louisville, KY; and four grandchildren, Tyanna McNair, Dustin Dickinson, Drake Dickinson and Bowen Berryman.
Dale was a proud and loving Papa and he cherished his grandchildren dearly. Coached by his father, he boxed competitively for 12 years and won multiple championships. He was actively involved in AA for many years, has served as chairman and sponsored many people. He had an amazing sense of humor and lived life to the fullest.
His family will be holding a celebration of life on Dec. 22, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 200 Colona Avenue, Bartonville, Illinois, at 4 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019