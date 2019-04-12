|
|
Dale A. "SAC" Reaktenwalt
PEORIA — Dale A. "SAC" Reaktenwalt, 61, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Generations of Peoria.
He was born on May 26, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Roy and Mildred (Flessner) Reaktenwalt. They preceded him in death.
Survivors include two brothers, Steve (Judy) Reaktenwalt and Dave (Barb) Reaktenwalt; seven nieces and nephews, Shayne (Stefanie) Reaktenwalt, Josh (Sara) Reaktenwalt, Karen (Patrick) Knaak. Kate Reaktenwalt, Melanie Thompson, Tina (Ryan) Bill and Laura Lutz; eight great-nieces and nephews, Chad, Casey, Bowe, Leland, Finley, Blair, Layla and Anthony.
He was a member of IBEW Local 34 for 44 Years and Pekin Boat Club. Dale will be remembered for his Kind Heart and Big Smile.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019