Dale A. Surratt
CHILLICOTHE - Dale Alan Surratt, age 67, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born on February 27, 1953, in Jacksonville, IL, to Donald Lee and Betty Lou (Allan) Surratt. He married Susan Jane Suter on August 25, 1974, in Jacksonville.
Surviving are his wife, Susan; his sons, Douglas (Jacklyn) Surratt of Chillicothe and Jared (Erin) Surratt of East Peoria; his grandchildren, Hunter, Isaac, Addison and Isabel; and two sisters, Janet (Larry) Strubbe of Jacksonville and Connie (James) Nimke of Chatham.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1971. He then graduated from ICC with a degree in electronics in 1973, and later from Warren National University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 2007. Dale worked for GE Medical Systems before working for OSF St. Francis Medical Center. He retired in 2018 as Director of Equipment Technology Services and Mobile Medical Systems after 37 years of service. In addition to his tenure at OSF, Dale was also President of his company, Advanced Radiographic Technologies, Inc., in the early 1990s.
Dale was an avid boater, hunter and Corvette enthusiast. He also enjoyed outdoor activities spent with his family. Dale was a member of the Chillicothe Sportsman Club and the NRA and was recently licensed as an Amateur Radio Operator. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Pavilion at Shore Acres Park in Chillicothe.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or the NRA Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
