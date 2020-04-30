|
|
Dale Buckley
EAST PEORIA- Dale Buckley, 78, of East Peoria, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at The Villas of Holly Brook in Morton, IL.
He was born on February 10, 1942 in Campbell, MO to James and Mae (Bogard) Buckley.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jami (Andy) Turner of Stanford, IL and Kelli Campbell of East Peoria, IL; one son, James (Kelsey) Buckley of Morton, IL; grandchildren, Tyler (Marisol) Schenkel, Sarah (Matt) Lenz, Balei, Aiden, Logan and Liam Campbell and Leya and Emalyn Buckley; great-grandchildren, Ava Lenz and one on the way; one sister, Tomma Lou Garrett of Pekin; and several uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dale retired from the East Peoria Police Department in 2002 as a Deputy Chief after 27 years.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by many.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. To attend via facebook livestream please visit www.facebook.com/RemmertFuneral/ on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Online condolences may be made to Dale's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020