Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
LIVESTREAM - www.facebook.com/RemmertFuneral/
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Buckley


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Buckley Obituary
Dale Buckley
EAST PEORIA- Dale Buckley, 78, of East Peoria, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at The Villas of Holly Brook in Morton, IL.
He was born on February 10, 1942 in Campbell, MO to James and Mae (Bogard) Buckley.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jami (Andy) Turner of Stanford, IL and Kelli Campbell of East Peoria, IL; one son, James (Kelsey) Buckley of Morton, IL; grandchildren, Tyler (Marisol) Schenkel, Sarah (Matt) Lenz, Balei, Aiden, Logan and Liam Campbell and Leya and Emalyn Buckley; great-grandchildren, Ava Lenz and one on the way; one sister, Tomma Lou Garrett of Pekin; and several uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dale retired from the East Peoria Police Department in 2002 as a Deputy Chief after 27 years.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by many.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. To attend via facebook livestream please visit www.facebook.com/RemmertFuneral/ on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Online condolences may be made to Dale's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -