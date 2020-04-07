Home

Dale C. Hibschman


1924 - 2020
Dale C. Hibschman Obituary
Dale C. Hibschman
PEORIA - Dale C. Hibschman, age 95, of Peoria, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
He was born to Benjamin and Anna Belle (Gordon) Hibschman on November 18, 1924, in Kansas, IL. He married Helen L. Steeples in Kansas, IL, on October 19, 1948, and she survives.
Dale is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Binaco; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by eight siblings.
After serving in the Navy during World War II, he worked for Caterpillar as a clerk, retiring after 30 years. Dale took pride in the fact that he was retired longer than he worked. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of East Peoria. He was a big Bradley fan and a member of the Bradley Braves Club since 1972.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Kansas, IL. A public funeral service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in honor of Dale may be made to the First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
