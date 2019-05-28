|
|
Dale Cannon
WASHINGTON - Dale S. Cannon, 91, of Washington, formerly of Creve Coeur, IL, and Metamora, IL, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side.
Dale was born on September 19, 1927, in Emporia, KS, the son of Jesse and Clara Kehler Cannon. He married Bernadine J. Earls on June 9, 1951, in Kay, OK.
Surviving are his wife; one son, Dave (Debra) Cannon of Washington; and three grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) Pokarney of Washington, IL, Scott Cannon of East Peoria and Amanda (Robert) Pierce of Metamora, IL. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren and one brother, Dick Cannon of Emporia, KS.
His parents, two sisters and one brother preceded him in death.
Dale was U.S. Army veteran, being honorable discharged in 1947. Dale worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years, last working as a millwright before retiring in 1985.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Bob DeBolt will officiate. Inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Pekin, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to -Central Illinois Chapter.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019