Dale D. McCarty
Dale D. McCarty
PEKIN- Dale D. McCarty, 89, of Pekin, IL passed away at 2:10 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sharon Willows North in Peoria, IL.
He was born to Victor Doyan and Sara Bohlander McCarty in Pekin on August 24, 1930. He married Melba Foster on April 16, 1954 in Pekin. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2018.
He was also preceded by his parents; and brothers Jack and Harold McCarty.
Dale is survived by: one son, Jed (Camille) McCarty of Pekin, two granddaughters, Kelly(Dustin) Heath and Katie McCarty; one great grandson, Hudson; three nieces, Shawna Conaway, Doyan( Brent)Howard and Carolyn(John) LaReau and great nieces and nephews Paeton, Brenna, Michael, and Michelle.
He served in the United State Marines from 1951-1953. He worked at American Distillery for 30 years. He also owned Five Points Tavern, Green Lantern Tavern in Manito and Quick Pic Foods. Dale was instrumental in starting high school hockey in this area. He was general manager of the Pekin Stars Hockey Club from 1975-1980. Dale was an avid Chicago Sports Fan. He enjoyed golfing.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin with military honors provided by the United States Marines and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed.
Dale's family would like to express their gratitude to the following facilities for their patience and care; Hallmark House, Sharon Healthcare and Vitas Healthcare. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glendale Memorial Gardens
