Dale E. Pope
CHILLICOTHE - Dale E. Pope, age 86, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born on November 26, 1933, in Nokomis, IL, to Warren and Gladys (Nussman) Pope. He married Lucille Costa on December 29, 1956, in Nokomis. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2015. Also preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.
Surviving are his sons, David (Mary) Pope of Pekin, Daniel (Helen) Pope of Chillicothe and Steven (Rose) Pope of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Brandon Pope, Mollie Julius, Ben Pope and Bryan Pope; and one great-grandchild, Henry Julius. Also surviving are his siblings, Catherine Dissler of Glen Carbon, IL, John Donald Pope of Florissant, MO, Linda (George) Virgil of Decatur, IL, Audrey (Bill) Moore of Springfield, IL, and Beverly (Weldon) Stevenson of East Alton, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and he worked as a test engineer for Caterpillar for 40 years when he retired in 1991. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Peoria RC Modelers. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening and was an avid Ham Radio operator in his earlier years.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Father Matthew Deptula will be officiating. Social distancing and wearing of face coverings requested. Burial of ashes with military honors will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery, following Mass.
Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church or the charity of the donor's choice
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
