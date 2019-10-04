|
Dale Garner
KEITHSBURG - Dale E. Garner, 66, of Keithsburg, Illinois died as a result of a farming accident on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in rural Keithsburg.
Visitation is Monday, October 7th from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8th at the church. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the Keithsburg Fire Department (for Agricultural Safety and Rescue Education and Equipment) or to the First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
Dale Eugene Garner was born May 17, 1953 in Quincy, Illinois, he was the son of Eugene L. and Dorothy A. Mulvaney Garner. He graduated from Yates City High School in 1971. In 1972, he moved to Keithsburg to work for Shissler Seed Company. After Shissler Farms sold, Dale went to work for Jenks Family Farms…farming with them until his passing. On February 1, 1975 he married Debbie Cooper, together they had 3 sons, they later divorced. Dale spent the last 19 years with his significant other, Kim Monson. Dale had a deep love for farming and enjoyed collecting "farm toys". He was a social guy and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. When he wasn't farming you could either find him taking care of his campground, Sandy Oaks in rural Keithsburg or spending time with his grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his significant other: Kim Monson of Keithsburg, Illinois; sons: Jeremy (Christina) Garner of Keithsburg, Illinois, Brad (Amber) Garner of Almond, Wisconsin and Darin (Bailey) Garner of Oquawka, Illinois; step-daughters: Mindy (Greg) Hodorff of St. Cloud, Wisconsin, Mary (Jason) Franks of Yates City, Illinois and Samantha Monson (Travis Lilly) of Aledo, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; sister: Elaine (David) McAlister of Warrenton, Missouri; step-sisters: Denise (Tom) Kondrat and Janet (Mike) Buzick all of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019