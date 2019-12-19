|
Dale Peterson
ELMWOOD — Dale Peterson, 80, of Elmwood passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 1, 1939, in Edelstein, IL, to Leonard and Lavone (Horton) Peterson. He married Jean Lightfoot on September 16, 1960, in Farmington; she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Cindy (Mike) Daniels, Mike (Karen) Peterson, Linda (Darrell) Elliott, and Mark (Kim) Peterson; nine grandchildren, Kurt, Keith, Greg, Eric, Michele, Brian, Rachel, Haley, and Ben; six great-grandchildren, Adriane, Brayden, Logan, Owen, Morgun, and Avery; one sister, Gail (Nelson) Forbes; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Peterson.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gene and Vern Peterson.
Dale graduated from Princeville High School in 1957. He retired from Caterpillar and also worked as a farmer his whole life. Dale was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington, Farmington Odd Fellows, and the Farmington Masonic Lodge 192. He enjoyed downhill skiing and boating.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Rev. James Reed will officiate. Burial will follow at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019