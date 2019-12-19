Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Peterson Obituary
Dale Peterson
ELMWOOD — Dale Peterson, 80, of Elmwood passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 1, 1939, in Edelstein, IL, to Leonard and Lavone (Horton) Peterson. He married Jean Lightfoot on September 16, 1960, in Farmington; she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Cindy (Mike) Daniels, Mike (Karen) Peterson, Linda (Darrell) Elliott, and Mark (Kim) Peterson; nine grandchildren, Kurt, Keith, Greg, Eric, Michele, Brian, Rachel, Haley, and Ben; six great-grandchildren, Adriane, Brayden, Logan, Owen, Morgun, and Avery; one sister, Gail (Nelson) Forbes; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Peterson.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gene and Vern Peterson.
Dale graduated from Princeville High School in 1957. He retired from Caterpillar and also worked as a farmer his whole life. Dale was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington, Farmington Odd Fellows, and the Farmington Masonic Lodge 192. He enjoyed downhill skiing and boating.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Rev. James Reed will officiate. Burial will follow at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -