Dale S. Pruett
WASHINGTON - Dale S. Pruett, "Scottie," 55, of Washington, IL, passed away at 2:06 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Scottie was born on November 18, 1964, in Peoria, IL, to Sharon Pruett. She preceded him in death, along with his grandparents.
Surviving are his two brothers, Doug Pruett and Ron (Donna) Casper, both of Washington; and his two sisters, Cindy Pruett of Washington and Rebecca (Joe Walker) Wright of Peoria Heights. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scottie worked as a cook at several local restaurants, most recently at Bernardi's Restaurant in Washington, where he felt like family. He enjoyed hanging out with friends, the Chicago Bears and Busch beer. He was a friend to many and everyone will miss his ornery smile and personality.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.