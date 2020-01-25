|
Dale T. Call
PEORIA - Dale T. "Moose" Call Sr., age 81, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Dale was born in Peoria, IL, on June 16, 1938, to Clarence Call and Elenor (Haley) Call. Dale married Phyllis R. Wiegand on October 2, 1960, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Call; daughters, Brenda (Jim) Kelly and Diane (Dave) Pfanschmidt; sons, Dale Ted (Wendy) Call Jr. and Edward Call; grandchildren, Jill (Ryan) Pyles, Alissa (Michael) Dorsey, Joe (Natilie) Kelly, Sam (Emily) Kelly, Mackenzie Call, Trey Call, Lindsay Call and Garrett Call; and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Harry (Genny) Call and Randy (Deanna) Call; and sister, Betty (Jim) Shuda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clarence Call Jr. and Roy "Rick" Call; two infant brothers; and his sister, Sharon Clore Woods.
Dale worked as a heavy machine operator for Operating Engineer Local 649 for 40 years, retiring in 2000. He was an outdoorsman, a hunter, a member of the Casting Club and an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Chip Winter officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the church from 5 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A private family burial service will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery after the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6801 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614; or Freedom Paws Service Dogs, 1222 N. Finney, Chillicothe, IL 61523. Freedom Paws Service Dogs provides Veterans and First Responders who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder with a trained service dog to assist in mitigating life's daily challenges.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020