Dalton A. Horowitz
EAST PEORIA - Dalton A. Horowitz, 20, of East Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home, after an extremely painful and hard-fought 9-month battle with Gastric Adenocarcinoma.
The son of Darin and Anne Horowitz, he was born on June 22, 1998. He attended Riverview Grade School and Metamora Township High School and left an indelible mark at both places.
Along with his brother, Brock, he was always active in sports, ranging from baseball, basketball and track, but he truly excelled at football. His early years were spent participating in the JFL program at Metamora and then made the transition to high school football. In his four years with the Redbirds, he was a 3-year varsity letter winner, a 3-time Most Valuable Lineman award winner and was voted first-team all Mid-Illini conference his
senior year. His football accomplishments were also balanced in the classroom, especially in the vocational arts at MTHS.
His dedication to learning the skills of woodworking, auto mech and welding allowed him to hone those skills and apply them to helping his father full-time with his construction company, Horowitz Concrete. Working along side his father and eventually taking over the family business was Dalton's ultimate goal in life. He joined Laborers Local 165 right after graduation and immediately set his sights on achieving a small business certificate from ICC. He balanced his workload on the job during the day and his classroom work in the evenings and weekends for two solid years, and received his certification two-weeks prior to his passing.
In addition to his work ethic, Dalton always exhibited an extreme amount of friendliness and compassion. Those who had the opportunity to know him would agree that he was an extremely inclusive individual. It didn't matter who an individual was or what that individual was interested in, he always showed those people the appropriate amount of respect and attentiveness they deserved. It is impossible to put into words, or recount every single event, joke, story, feeling, etc., that was associated to this amazing individual. We all know that Dalton is in a better place now, and is free from the pain and suffering that he dealt with for almost a year. His loving and caring demeanor is something that all of us should strive to possess. He will always be in our thoughts and prayers and he will not be forgotten.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 509 East Kansas Street, Peoria, IL 61603.
Memorials can be made to Metamora High School CTE (vo-tech) Department, 101 West Madison Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
