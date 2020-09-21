Damarius Williams

PEORIA - Damarius Lamar Williams, 30, of Peoria passed after losing his lifelong battle with asthma at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home, with his mother.

He was born on August 4, 1990, in Peoria, Illinois.

Damarius was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Ruth E. Taylor; grandparents, Missouri Sanders, Daisy Humes, Mose Sanders and Floyd Morris; and aunts, Dorothy Sanders Moore and Betty Ann Causey.

Damarius is survived by his parents, Debra Kay Sanders Williams and Darin Lee Williams; siblings, Darin Sanders, Derrick Sanders, Brian Harris, Demarco Harris, Andrew Broom and Tacoya Harris; children, Damarius Williams Jr., Ly'Ric Williams, Liberti Williams, Dedicated Williams, Dejah Williams and Chance Williams; 3 great-aunts; 7 aunts; 7 uncles; and numerous cousins.

Damarius loved his family members and spending time with his children. He was an extremely lovable person that will always be remembered by those who knew him!

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at C.O.G.I.C. Love Joy Church of God In Christ, 1500 S. Easton Ave., Peoria, Illinois 61605, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior, from 9 to 10 a.m. The Reverend James Taylor will officiate the homegoing.

Memorials may be made to his children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store