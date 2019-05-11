|
Damien Hymbaugh
EUREKA - Damien Glenn Hymbaugh, 17, of Cedar Bluff, AL, son of a Eureka resident, passed away at Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA.
He was born on August 29, 2001, in Aurora to Joshua G. and Johnna L. Chaffin Hymbaugh.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Johnna (Randy Sides) Phillips of Cedar Bluff, AL; his father, Joshua (Shauna) Hymbaugh of Eureka; two sisters, Shelby Hymbaugh and Kaylee Riding; maternal grandparents, Johnny Chaffin of West Virginia and Delilah Tansey of Georgia; paternal grandparents, Steve and Pam Hymbaugh of Hopedale and Teresa Menk of Eureka.
Damien was attending Cedar Bluff High School, where he would have graduated later this month.
He worked with his stepfather, Randy Sides, laying hardwood flooring.
He enjoyed dirt bikes, skateboards, Xbox, drawing, rapping and music.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Riverside Community Church in Peoria. Michael Ritchason will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
Damien donated his organs, saving six people's lives.
Memorials may be made to Damien G. Hymbaugh Memorial Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019