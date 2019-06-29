|
Dan D. Tripp
MORTON - Daniel D. "Dan" Tripp, 77, of Morton passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
Dan was born on March 9, 1942, in Stronghurst, Ill., to William and Mary (Beard) Tripp. He married Sally Landwehr on May 14, 1962, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Sally Tripp of Morton; one daughter, Laura (Scott) Schmidgall of Deer Creek; one son, Don (Chandra) Tripp of St. Louis, Mo.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Dan was a longtime employee of Illinois Bell Telephone or as he said, "just an old telephone man." He was a self-taught carpenter, auto mechanic, electrician, plumber, yard man, tinkerer and general handyman for family, friends and neighbors.
He loved his family, many friends, fishing, the Minnesota Vikings, golf, Neil Diamond and, of course, playing the trombone. He was a man of memorable phrases that taught a lesson or brought a smile.
Remember, you gotta have fun and go Vikes!
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A celebration of life tribute will follow at 6 p.m.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Chapter, 606 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
Dan's family is forever indebted to the loving caregivers at Reflections Washington and Morton and Transitions Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019