Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Tripp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan D. Tripp


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan D. Tripp Obituary
Dan D. Tripp
MORTON - Daniel D. "Dan" Tripp, 77, of Morton passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
Dan was born on March 9, 1942, in Stronghurst, Ill., to William and Mary (Beard) Tripp. He married Sally Landwehr on May 14, 1962, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Sally Tripp of Morton; one daughter, Laura (Scott) Schmidgall of Deer Creek; one son, Don (Chandra) Tripp of St. Louis, Mo.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Dan was a longtime employee of Illinois Bell Telephone or as he said, "just an old telephone man." He was a self-taught carpenter, auto mechanic, electrician, plumber, yard man, tinkerer and general handyman for family, friends and neighbors.
He loved his family, many friends, fishing, the Minnesota Vikings, golf, Neil Diamond and, of course, playing the trombone. He was a man of memorable phrases that taught a lesson or brought a smile.
Remember, you gotta have fun and go Vikes!
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A celebration of life tribute will follow at 6 p.m.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Chapter, 606 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
Dan's family is forever indebted to the loving caregivers at Reflections Washington and Morton and Transitions Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now