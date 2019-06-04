Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Dan Hyde
EAST PEORIA - Dan G. Hyde, 87, of East Peoria passed away at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Washington Christian Village.
He was born on December 9, 1931, in Peoria, the son of Samuel Burt and Irma Pearl Cutler Hyde. He married Gladys Evans on September 23, 1967.
Dan is survived by his wife of fifty-one years; one daughter, Chris (Chuck) Leonard of Washington; one son, Randy (Debra) Hyde of Washington; two grandchildren, Kara Juarez and Amanda Hyde; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Camren and Alyssa; and one sister, Joan Harms of Chillicothe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.
Dan worked as an Operating Engineer at Peoria State Hospital and Bradley University until his retirement on June 1, 1992.
He attended Twin Oaks Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be in Princeville Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Twin Oaks Missionary Baptist Church.
To view Dan's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
