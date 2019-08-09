|
|
Dan J. Dozard
MANITO - Dan J. Dozard, 72, of Manito, formerly of Peoria, passed away Friday, August, 9, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
He was born October 25, 1946 in Peoria to Andrew and Evelyn (Hainoit) Dozard. Dan married Linda Simpson, later married Spycie Eaton and finally married Gail Dunlap on November 30, 2001 in Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Mildred Dozard who raised him, and three siblings, Jim, Linda and Barbara.
Surviving are his wife, Gail of Manito; six children, Christy (Byron) Delaware of Dunlap, Dan (Kerie) Dozard of Bartonville, Danielle Dozard of Peoria Heights, Dustin (Samantha) Dozard of O'Fallon, MO, Treva Mazar of Elmwood and Lisa (Richard) Dawson of Edwards; thirteen grandchildren, Daniel, Abigail, Spencer, Tyler, Danika, Degan, Brayden, Andrew, Caleb, Leigh, Morgan, Jesse and Riley; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Lisa Vaughn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog, Brandi Whiskey.
Dan worked as a technician and manager with Sweeney Servisoft and then Culligan Water. In his retirement Dan then worked as a Termite Exterminator for Terminex until retiring. Dan served in the U.S. Navy and was a past member of the Navy Marine Club in Peoria Heights. He was also a member of the Sodowski Boat Club and enjoyed boating, Fishing, watching NASCAR and going to Peoria Speedway to watch his son and grandson race. Dan also loved family gatherings and spending time together.
A visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, DAV. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019