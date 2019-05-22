Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Eureka Bible Church
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
open house
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Magnuson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Magnuson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dan Magnuson Obituary
Dan Magnuson
ROANOKE - Daniel R. Magnuson, 76, of rural Roanoke passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 4, 1942, in Hallock, MN, to George and Pearl (Hallett) Magnuson. He met Judy Blunier on a blind date in 1966, and they were married on May 1, 1971. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Cheryl Magnuson (Sahan Kuruppuaratchi) of Bloomington, IL, Daniel (Jayme) Magnuson of Roanoke, IL, and Kristine Magnuson of Roanoke, IL; two wonderful grandsons, Brock and Reese; one brother, George (Ardelle) Magnuson of Northfield, MN; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Magnuson; three sisters, Irene Magnuson, Beverly Nelson and Betty Ann Englund; and one niece, Carol Jean Rooker.
Dan signed up with the Air Force at age 18, and he was honorably discharged after four years of service and receiving the Commendation Medal. When he returned home from Vietnam, he joined his brother, Paul, in Morton, IL. He worked at Caterpillar from 1964 to 2003.
In his retirement years, Dan enjoyed gardening and took great joy in sharing his bounty of fruits and vegetables with his friends and family. He also loved watching the Chicago Cubs, traveling with family and baking for others.
Dan loved his family immensely and he was extremely close to his two grandsons, providing daycare when they were younger. He attended Eureka Bible Church, serving as an usher for many years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris funeral home in Roanoke. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at Eureka Bible Church on Sunday, June 2, with a service at 2 p.m., and an open house from to 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Lake Bronson, MN.
Memorials can be made to the Kittson County Historical Society or the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now