Dan Magnuson
ROANOKE - Daniel R. Magnuson, 76, of rural Roanoke passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 4, 1942, in Hallock, MN, to George and Pearl (Hallett) Magnuson. He met Judy Blunier on a blind date in 1966, and they were married on May 1, 1971. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Cheryl Magnuson (Sahan Kuruppuaratchi) of Bloomington, IL, Daniel (Jayme) Magnuson of Roanoke, IL, and Kristine Magnuson of Roanoke, IL; two wonderful grandsons, Brock and Reese; one brother, George (Ardelle) Magnuson of Northfield, MN; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Magnuson; three sisters, Irene Magnuson, Beverly Nelson and Betty Ann Englund; and one niece, Carol Jean Rooker.
Dan signed up with the Air Force at age 18, and he was honorably discharged after four years of service and receiving the Commendation Medal. When he returned home from Vietnam, he joined his brother, Paul, in Morton, IL. He worked at Caterpillar from 1964 to 2003.
In his retirement years, Dan enjoyed gardening and took great joy in sharing his bounty of fruits and vegetables with his friends and family. He also loved watching the Chicago Cubs, traveling with family and baking for others.
Dan loved his family immensely and he was extremely close to his two grandsons, providing daycare when they were younger. He attended Eureka Bible Church, serving as an usher for many years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris funeral home in Roanoke. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at Eureka Bible Church on Sunday, June 2, with a service at 2 p.m., and an open house from to 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Lake Bronson, MN.
Memorials can be made to the Kittson County Historical Society or the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019