Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
East Peoria, IL
View Map
1928 - 2020
Dana Throckmorton Obituary
Dana Throckmorton
WASHINGTON - Dana Burton Throckmorton, age 91, of Washington passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home.
Dana was born on July 26, 1928, in Peoria to Lloyd Earl and Nancy Antilla (Anderson) Throckmorton. He married Erma Lee (Wren) on March 26, 1954, in Washington. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2015.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Mary Jane Hanson and Lois Enid Henrich; and his grandson, Jacob Throckmorton.
Surviving are his children, Sherry Throckmorton of Peoria, IL, Mark (and his wife, Karen) Throckmorton of Bedford, MA, and Nancy Throckmorton of Bartonville, IL; two grandchildren, Joshua and Hayli Throckmorton; and many cousins.
Dana served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He attended Bradley University and then worked in management for various trucking companies in central Illinois. He last worked for Cox Transfer for over 12 years before he retired. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria, the Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity and the Transportation Club of Peoria. He enjoyed traveling, reading, swimming and, in June of 2014, he flew on the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. Most importantly, he loved his grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. The Rev. Mary Arnold will be officiating. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, the Northern Tazewell Fire Protection District or the church.
Online condolence may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
