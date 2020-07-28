Dane Charles Borho
PEORIA - Dane Charles Borho, 71, of Peoria passed away at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020. He died of natural causes.
Dane was born in Warren, Ohio, on February 1, 1949, to Cyril Victor "Cy" Borho and Yolanda "Lynn" Borho. The family later moved to Peoria, IL, where he was raised. His father, Cy, passed away in 2012.
Dane is survived by his mother, Lynn; and his siblings, Lee (Mike, deceased) Kershaw, Scott (Nancy) Borho, Jim Borho and Lisa (Steve) Utter. He is also survived by one son, Ryan (Cynthia) Borho; and three granddaughters, Maia (9), Lillian (6) and Emilia (1); as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. His daughter, Rachel Ann Borho, passed away in 2012.
Dane attended Bergan High School, where he played varsity baseball. He graduated in 1967.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1969 and was stationed in San Diego, CA. He completed the Navy's Class "A" radar school and served as a radarman on two ships, the USS Chevalier and the USS Sterett, during the Vietnam War.
After serving in the Navy, Dane remained in San Diego, where he worked as a mailman and attended classes at Grossmont College and San Diego State. A life-long sports fan, he became a fan of the San Diego Padres and San Diego Chargers and remained a fan of those teams throughout his life.
After nine years in San Diego, Dane returned with his family to Peoria, where he obtained his bachelor's degree from Bradley University, while working the third-shift at Caterpillar's Morton and Mossville plants. After obtaining his degree, he joined Caterpillar full-time and worked at the company until 1991. After leaving Caterpillar, he traveled the country and worked several other jobs, most notably as a counselor at a Baptist Children's Home in Kinston, NC.
Dane had a strong faith and was much loved by his family and friends. Indeed, one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who did not like Dane. Besides his love of sports, he enjoyed movies and studying U.S. history, particularly the Civil War and the Old West. His greatest legacy, however, is the positive influence he had on his friends and family. He took great joy in celebrating his friends' and family's accomplishments, particularly those of his children, grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews, to whom he regularly sent messages expressing humor, encouragement and optimism. He will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will hold a private graveside service at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo, IL.
Memorial donations may be made to the Peoria Christian Center at www.thechristiancenter.cc/donate; or the South Side Mission at www.southsidemission.org/donate
Tributes and condolences may be submitted at www.wrightandsalmon.com
