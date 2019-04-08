|
Danial Cannon
CREVE COEUR - Danial Thomas Cannon, 70, of Creve Coeur passed away at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born February 1, 1949, in Pekin to Maurice and Henrietta (Lewis) Cannon, he married Maureen Kitson on July 1, 1972, in Peoria.
Surviving are one daughter, Jaime (Darrin) Frederick of Peoria Heights; one son, Danial (Heather) Cannon II of Creve Coeur; four grandchildren, David, Sullivan, Hayden and Emma; three brothers, Rick (Rae) Cannon of Peoria Heights, Mike (Mary Ann) Cannon of Table Grove and Jim (Lucy) Cannon of Peoria Heights; three sisters, Vickie (Terry) Wilson of Creve Coeur, Judy Bassett of Concho, Arizona, and Kay Mutton of Pekin; several nieces and nephews; and his former wife and best friend, Maureen Gooding.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan had served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1971, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He had attended Arizona State University.
He had worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as a machinist and welder, retiring in 2009, after 35 years.
A loving father and grandfather, Dan loved family time and being with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to the gym, going for long car rides and good food. He was also known for having a strong opinion and wasn't hesitant about sharing it.
His celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be provided following the service by the United States Army and the Tazewell Military Rites Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019