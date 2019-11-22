|
Daniel Bartlett
PEORIA - Daniel "Dan" Wayne Bartlett, 73, of Port St John, Florida formerly of Peoria, IL passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center. Dan was born August 29, 1946 in Peoria, IL, the son of Harold and Maxine Floyd Bartlett.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother: John; and nephew John, Jr; survivors include his wife: Joyce Hardy and their two children: Savannah and Marina; his second wife: Victoria Johnson and their two children: Daniel and Theron (his wife: Mandy); his first wife: Dee Pomeroy Hotkevich and their daughter: Danielle Vogel and seven grandchildren.
Dan worked for Caterpillar in Peoria, IL as a communications manager, retiring after 33 years. After he retired Dan moved to Cocoa, FL then decided to return to work and started with Brevard Business Telephone System, selling phone systems, where he remained for 19 years. One of his passions remained technology and communications and was always keeping up with the latest Iphone and looking for any opportunity to demonstrate its possibilities.
During his many years in Peoria Dan started and operated his own dive shop: The Do Dive In. He was a master diver with many certifications. He also participated in search and recovery dives in the Peoria area as well as teaching many students to dive, bringing many on dive trips to Florida.
He was a private pilot who loved flying Cessnas and also was trained in aerial acrobatics. He also played bass in a Peoria band and played throughout the area. He loved cars including working on them as well as driving them. He was a sports car enthusiast and drove various types of sports cars and also followed NASCAR. He also was interested and followed space exploration making sure he was able to view every launch possible.
Dan was best at spoiling his wife and children and taking wonderful care of all of his family, with a gentle, kind hearted, nature. He will be missed greatly.
The family will receive friends during call hours at the Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions Titusville office on Friday, (11/22), from 5 PM until 6 PM at which time the remembrance service will begin.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019