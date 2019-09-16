Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
Daniel Bergstrom Obituary
Daniel Bergstrom
MORTON – Daniel E. Bergstrom, 83, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Daniel was born on July 23, 1936 to Arthur and Elsie (Palmquist) Bergstrom, in Peoria. He married Shirley Scheuermann on November 15, 1959, in Carthage, Ill. She survives.
He is also survived by three children, Deb (Mark) Borland of Orlando, Fla., Daniel Steve Bergstrom of Morton, and Dawn (Joel) Feucht of Morton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, David Bergstrom of Wash.; and one sister, Christine (James) Ommen of Peoria.
Dan was a life-long member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, with Pastor John Hopwood and Joel Feucht officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators or Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Dan's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
