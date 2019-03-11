|
|
Daniel C. "Danger Dan" Childress
CREVE COEUR - Daniel C. "Danger Dan" Childress, 62, of Creve Coeur passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 17, 1956, in Peoria to George and Louise Russell Childress. He married Tammy R. Rench on August 29, 1981, in Creve Coeur. She survives.
He is also survived by his son, Steven (Erica) Childress; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His parents and brother, Stephen Childress, preceded him in death.
Dan worked in autobody repair until retiring in 2010. "Well you know" Dan "Really" loved his family! He also loved the outdoors, music, sports, riding his John Deere tractor, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, NASCAR, his friends and his beloved dogs, Cash and Bosco.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Abts Mortuary, 905 S. 5th Street, Pekin, IL 61554. Casual attire preferred.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019