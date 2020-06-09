Daniel Crawmer
PEORIA - Daniel "Dan" Robert Crawmer, 69, of Champaign, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Due to the current health crisis, a private ceremony will be held at Holy Cross Church in Champaign, followed by a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Champaign.
Dan was born on July 11, 1950, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, a son to Haskell William (Bill) Crawmer and Rubie Louise (Gillogly). He was preceded in death by his father, Bill; his wife of 41 years, Kathleen (Kathy) Crawmer; his parents in-law, James and Ann Gallivan; and three nieces, Holly Williams, Brooke Crawmer-Joseph and Naomi Anderson.
He is survived by his second wife, Nancy Clinton; mother, Rubie Crawmer; brother, Jeff (Carol) Crawmer; sister, Judy (Mike) Anderson; sons, Charly (Jacinda) and Tim (Katie) Crawmer; step-sons, Justus and Travis (Jamie) Clinton; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and twelve nieces and nephews.
In 1954, Dan's parents moved the family to Peoria, IL, where Dan later attended Richwoods High School. He subsequently went to Beloit College in Beloit, WI, for his BA, where he also played football. Dan met his first wife, Kathy Gallivan, at Beloit College and they married on August 21, 1971, in Champaign, IL. After completing his undergraduate studies with a degree in history, Dan matriculated to Arizona State University and received his Master of Business Administration.
Dan and Kathy then returned to live in Peoria, IL, where Dan worked with his father and brother at his father's real estate business, HWC Realty Counselors. At HWC, he became a licensed real estate broker in 1975.
Dan, Kathy and their two sons later moved to Champaign, IL, in 1983, where Dan worked primarily in property management for his father-in-law and owned/managed Omni Fitness Center. He earned the Commercial Property Manager (CPM) designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) in 1996. Dan was an active member of IREM Chapter 78 for many years, and held several officer positions within the Chapter. In addition, Dan became a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser in 1999 and earned the Appraisal Institute's MAI designation for expertise in commercial real estate valuation in 2005. From 2001 to the present day, Dan was the Associate Director of Real Estate Planning and Services at the University of Illinois.
He was an active member and past president of Champaign West Rotary Club, as well as a trustee at Holy Cross Church for 17 years. Dan was an avid adventurer as evidenced by his Eagle Scout achievement and his active involvement in Boy Scouting with his two sons. He was also an advocate for the game of tennis and helped foster his sons' love for the sport as well as grow the sport within the community and at the University of Illinois.
Dan's wife, Kathy, passed away on October 4, 2012. They were married for 41 years and enjoyed watching their two sons grow, compete in tennis over the years, and eventually start their own families. They also immensely enjoyed vacations together in Saugatuck, Michigan, as well as time with their grandchildren.
Dan married his current wife, Nancy Clinton, on August 9, 2014. Dan and Nancy enjoyed traveling, including to Europe and other locations of interest. They also enjoyed spending time with their combined ten grandchildren, as well as their latest family addition, Zoe the Goldendoodle.
An avid history buff, Dan had an especial interest in the American Civil War. He was a supporter of University of Illinois and United States Naval Academy athletics, especially during the time that his two sons played tennis at those schools. Above all, Dan enjoyed time with family. He was a dependable, genuine, calm presence who was always available to be an attentive listener and to give his complete support whenever needed. Never needing to be the center of attention, Dan provided a quiet leadership that made those around him feel a comfort, security and warmth that will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, Dan's friends and family are encouraged to give generously to the American Cancer Society, The Rotary Foundation, and/or the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
