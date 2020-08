Daniel D. SchackowMACKINAW - Daniel D. Schackow, 58, of Mackinaw passed away Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Hope Baptist Church in Mackinaw. Visitation will be one prior to services. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with services. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com