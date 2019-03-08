|
Daniel E. Ingram
PEORIA — Daniel Eugene Ingram Jr., 62, of Peoria passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at home.
He was born January 9, 1957, in Peoria.
Survivors include his daughter, Alyx Miller of Pekin; brother, David (Debra) Ingram of Peoria; 2 granddaughters; 1 grandson on the way; 3 uncles; several cousins; and a significant other of 25 years, Sheril Miller.
Daniel had a very close relationship with his uncle John Shipp, who lives in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Daniel enjoyed football and NASCAR races.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is assisting the family with cremation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019