Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Daniel Ingram
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Ingram


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel E. Ingram Obituary
Daniel E. Ingram
PEORIA — Daniel Eugene Ingram Jr., 62, of Peoria passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at home.
He was born January 9, 1957, in Peoria.
Survivors include his daughter, Alyx Miller of Pekin; brother, David (Debra) Ingram of Peoria; 2 granddaughters; 1 grandson on the way; 3 uncles; several cousins; and a significant other of 25 years, Sheril Miller.
Daniel had a very close relationship with his uncle John Shipp, who lives in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Daniel enjoyed football and NASCAR races.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is assisting the family with cremation.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now