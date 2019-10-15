Home

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Daniel Eckhoff
TREMONT - Daniel Lee "Dan" Eckhoff, 58, of Tremont passed away at 7:09 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on December 24, 1960, in Pekin to Charles Rolland and Ina Papenhause Eckhoff. He married Beverly Ann Everly on August 28, 1982, in Tremont, and she survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Ina Eckhoff of Tremont; one son, Brian Eckhoff of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Krista (Jeremiah) Bontemps of Pekin; two grandchildren, Jackson and Jacob Bontemps; two brothers, Gary (Susan) Eckhoff of Tremont and Mark (Patty) Eckhoff of Edelstein; one sister, Marjorie Eckhoff (Carol Wyszynski) of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; one daughter, Jessica DeAnn; and one sister, Linda Eckhoff Sims.
Dan worked for Ag Land FS in Tremont for over 35 years.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Larry Frank will officiate. A visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m., before the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
