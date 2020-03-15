|
Daniel G. Bowhay
ELMWOOD - Daniel G. Bowhay, 90, of Elmwood passed away at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10 p.m.
He was born on May 16, 1929, in Salem Township in Knox County to Florice (Elliott) and Herman Bowhay. He married Marilyn Weber on December 21, 1951, in Hanna City.
Dan is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Linda Mottaz; son, Larry (Norma) Bowhay, all of Elmwood; grandchildren, Tim Mottaz (Kimberly Daniels), Brenda (Doug) Passmore, Curt (Bonnie) Mottaz, Lindsey Greathouse (Ron Gill) and Stephanie Bowhay (John Tomlinson); 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and sister, Evelyn Savage of Brownsville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred (Frank) Appell; brother-in-law, Dale Savage; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Tomlinson; one niece; and four nephews.
Dan served in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran. He farmed in Elmwood for 50-plus years, where he was a member of the Elmwood American Legion Post #638 for 60 years; a member of the Elmwood United Methodist Church, where he was on many committees; served on the Elmwood Elevator board for 24 years; Elmwood School board and Maple Lane Country Club board, where he was one of the first ten members to join and create the club; served on the Elmwood Rural Fire Protection board as finance officer for 34 years. He sold seed corn for many years and supported the Elmwood FFA Foundation for 35 years.
A special thank you to UnityPoint Hospice for their compassionate care and Don "the big guy." Words cannot express how much you took care of Dad.
Dan's funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Elmwood United Methodist Church. The Rev. David Pyell will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral, also at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Elmwood Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to BYE, Elmwood Fire Department or Elmwood United Methodist Church.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for Dan's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020