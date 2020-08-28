Daniel H. "Jr." Krumholz
METAMORA - Daniel H. "Jr." Krumholz, 86, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Eureka, IL passed away at 10:15 pm on Monday, April 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. A private family memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating and burial of ashes will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora with military rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. To view Jr.'s full obituary or to send an online condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.