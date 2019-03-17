Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Anhalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel K. "Dan" Anhalt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel K. "Dan" Anhalt Obituary
Daniel "Dan" K. Anhalt
EL PASO - Daniel "Dan" Keith Anhalt, 52, of El Paso passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Dan was born on December 8, 1966, in Pekin to Ken and Judy (Emerson) Anhalt.
Surviving are his parents, Ken and Judy Anhalt of Morton; one brother, Dennis (Jackie) Anhalt of Bettendorf, Iowa; one sister, Monica (Casey) Ratcliff of Bloomington; and seven nieces and nephews, Karlie-Rae (Christopher) Kerrschneider, Jordan Kerr, Sarah Anhalt, Hannah, Camille, Lucy and Owen Ratcliff.
Dan was met with challenges at a very young age. Despite his disabilities, Dan's beautiful soul always shone through. He had a smile like no other and through it you could feel his love. His kindness was genuine and innate. He would always want to help and put the concerns of others first. He was an inspiration for all of us. Dan loved being around people and especially looked forward to family gatherings. He would light up with his nieces and nephews.
Dan was an artist. He enjoyed drawing and creating unique pieces in his woodshop. Dan was a car enthusiast. He was a fan of the muscle cars and as a teen was a proud owner of a '69 Chevelle.
Dan touched and impacted so many lives. He will be missed, but we find peace in the memories of him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Sophia's Kitchen, in care of Sacred Heart Church, 504 Fulton Street, Peoria, IL 61602.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now