|
|
Daniel "Dan" K. Anhalt
EL PASO - Daniel "Dan" Keith Anhalt, 52, of El Paso passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Dan was born on December 8, 1966, in Pekin to Ken and Judy (Emerson) Anhalt.
Surviving are his parents, Ken and Judy Anhalt of Morton; one brother, Dennis (Jackie) Anhalt of Bettendorf, Iowa; one sister, Monica (Casey) Ratcliff of Bloomington; and seven nieces and nephews, Karlie-Rae (Christopher) Kerrschneider, Jordan Kerr, Sarah Anhalt, Hannah, Camille, Lucy and Owen Ratcliff.
Dan was met with challenges at a very young age. Despite his disabilities, Dan's beautiful soul always shone through. He had a smile like no other and through it you could feel his love. His kindness was genuine and innate. He would always want to help and put the concerns of others first. He was an inspiration for all of us. Dan loved being around people and especially looked forward to family gatherings. He would light up with his nieces and nephews.
Dan was an artist. He enjoyed drawing and creating unique pieces in his woodshop. Dan was a car enthusiast. He was a fan of the muscle cars and as a teen was a proud owner of a '69 Chevelle.
Dan touched and impacted so many lives. He will be missed, but we find peace in the memories of him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Sophia's Kitchen, in care of Sacred Heart Church, 504 Fulton Street, Peoria, IL 61602.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019