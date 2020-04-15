Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Krumholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel "Jr." Krumholz


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel "Jr." Krumholz Obituary
Daniel "Jr." Krumholz
METAMORA - Daniel H. "Jr." Krumholz, 86, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Eureka, IL passed away at 10:15 pm on Monday, April 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1933 in Eureka, IL to Daniel and Marie Michael Krumholz. He married Jo Ann Nauman on June 10, 1961 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Brimfield, IL.
Surviving are his wife Jo Ann of Metamora; children Teresa (Hank) Muntz of East Peoria, Larry (Susan) Krumholz of Eureka, Julie (David) West of Washington, and Deanna (Kevin) Kalmer of Eureka; grandchildren Dylan Hurst (fiancée Whitney Green), Brad Krumholz, Zach Krumholz, Katie Krumholz, Emily Krumholz, Megan West, Nate West, Caden Kalmer, and Landon Kalmer; and siblings Rosemary Knoblauch, Mary (Carl) Adams, Tony Krumholz, and Bill (Joan) Krumholz. He was preceded in death by his parents, son John Krumholz, and siblings Bernard Krumholz, Dolores Knoblauch, and Rita Weber.
Jr. was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1953–1955. He graduated from EHS in 1951 and was awarded the FFA State Farmer degree that same year. He worked at Hiram Walker, retiring in 1981. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree Our Lady of Sorrows Council 3060 and 4th Degree Spalding Assembly 206, and was awarded the 3rd Degree Knight of the Year in 1984. Jr. was a 65 year member of the American Legion Post 89.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Burial of Ashes will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 E. Partridge St., Metamora, IL 61548 or to a . Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -