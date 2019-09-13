|
Daniel "Dan" Lee Cassidy
PEORIA - Daniel Lee Cassidy, 69, of High Point, NC, formerly of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at High Point Medical Center, High Point, NC.
Dan was born August 7, 1950, in Peoria, son of Thomas and Dalores Cassidy.
Dan is survived by his daughters, Angela (Chris) Cockman of High Point, NC; and Jennifer (Bryan) Conley of Huntersville, NC; 3 granddaughters, Megan, Huntersville, NC; and Emily and Abby, High Point, NC; brothers Tom (Sue) Cassidy, Edwards; and Tim (Tonya) Cassidy, Bloomington; and sisters Pat (Ron) Durr, Peoria; and Connie Cassidy, Morton; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dan was a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America for 45 years, managing golf courses in Peoria and Clinton, Illinois; Taylors, SC; Charlotte, NC; and High Point, NC before retiring in 2010.
Dan was a proud member of the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 1968 Manual High School State Championship Baseball Team. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and was an avid fan of all sports.
Dan's ashes will be interred in a small memorial with family at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019