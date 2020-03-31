|
|
Daniel Lescallett
WEST PEORIA - Daniel L. Lescallett, 65, of West Peoria, IL, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on November 1, 1954, in Canton, IL, to the late Homer "Jay" and Virginia (Casper) Lescallett. Dan graduated from Galesburg High School in 1972 and retired from Caterpillar as a machinist. He was an instructor and also a Security Guard at Illinois Central College for over 30 years. Dan also taught Fire Science, CPR and other life saving courses to many students throughout his life.
He is survived by his two daughters, Danielle (Cameron) Witheft of Aurora, IL, and Rachelle Lescallett of Galesburg; and one son, Derek Lescallett of Galesburg. Also surviving are his three granddaughters, Kylie, Ella and Emersyn.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time.
Gifts in memory of Dan can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Woodsage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020