Daniel "Woody" Polston
EAST PEORIA - Daniel E. "Woody" Polston, 63, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 2, 1956, in Peoria to Bobby and Lois (Seaman) Polston.
Woody is survived by one son, Ben (Jennifer) Polston of Washington; two granddaughters, Sophia and Lily; two brothers, Robert Polston of Columbus, Ind., and Red Polston of Lowpoint, Ill.; and one sister, Barb (Willie) Murrell of Parkersburg, Ill. He is also survived by his beloved dog and soulmate, Kricket.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one infant sister, Sandra.
Woody was a bus driver for 40 years, retiring in May of 2020. He cared greatly for the children that he transported.
Woody enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved animals and raised chickens and rabbits.
Woody had a huge heart and was very kind to all. Everyone who knew him loved him dearly.
He was a member of Bay View Baptist Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held in August, with more details to follow.
Memorials may be made to the Riverview Grade School, 1421 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, IL 61611.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Woody's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.