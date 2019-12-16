|
Daniel V. Edwards
MAPLETON - Daniel Vincent Edwards 26, of Mapleton passed away at 10:55 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Pekin in the emergency department.
Daniel is the son of Grant Vincent and Catherine (Stuber) Edwards. He was born in Peoria on March 31, 1993. He married Miranda "Randi" Hartman on June 24, 2017.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 20, 2019 at the funeral home with his uncle Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Maple Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Daniel Edwards Memorial Fund at Pekin Community Bank 601 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019