Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Delavan, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Delavan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Williamson


1978 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Williamson Obituary
Daniel Williamson
SAN JOSE - Daniel Leigh Williamson, 41, of San Jose, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
He was born August 3, 1978 in Pekin to Doug and Gayle Williamson.
Daniel spent his time working hard daily with his landscape business and took great pride in his massage therapy degree. Daniel's great passion in life was caring for his animals and taking a holistic approach to life. He brought joy to his family daily especially his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his parents, Doug and Gayle Williamson of San Jose; his siblings, Toni (Jeremy) Whitman of Metamora, Lacey Rabbe of Delavan, and Mick Williamson of Hartsburg; paternal grandparents, JW and Phyllis Williamson of Morton; and his three nieces and three nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan. Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, also at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials can be made in memorial of Daniel to St. Mary's Cemetery fund.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -