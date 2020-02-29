|
|
Daniel Williamson
SAN JOSE - Daniel Leigh Williamson, 41, of San Jose, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
He was born August 3, 1978 in Pekin to Doug and Gayle Williamson.
Daniel spent his time working hard daily with his landscape business and took great pride in his massage therapy degree. Daniel's great passion in life was caring for his animals and taking a holistic approach to life. He brought joy to his family daily especially his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his parents, Doug and Gayle Williamson of San Jose; his siblings, Toni (Jeremy) Whitman of Metamora, Lacey Rabbe of Delavan, and Mick Williamson of Hartsburg; paternal grandparents, JW and Phyllis Williamson of Morton; and his three nieces and three nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan. Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, also at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials can be made in memorial of Daniel to St. Mary's Cemetery fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020