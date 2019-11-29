|
|
Danielle Lynn Delbridge
CASTLETON – Danielle Lynn Delbridge, 31, of Castleton, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Toulon Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center.
Danielle was born on November 22, 1988 in Peoria, the daughter of Donald and Connie (Greathouse) Delbridge of Castleton. A service honoring Danielle's life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services, Wyoming and will be officiated by Rev. Tammy Shane. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private. For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019