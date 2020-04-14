|
Danita Martin
EAST PEORIA - Danita Martin, after a short battle with cancer, joined Jesus and her parents in Heaven on Easter morning, April 12th, 2020.
She was born December 14th, 1957 in Peoria to the late Richard and Lexie (Pickens) Martin. A life-long East Peoria resident, Danita worked at East Peoria Community High School since 1991 and was never short of Raider Pride. She was proud to be a beloved lunch lady and was known to her co-workers as "mom", and "grandma" to the students. She was also a proud bowler, the second woman in the Greater Peoria Bowling Association to bowl a 300 game.
She is survived in death by sisters, Donna (Terry) Hoyland and Dianne (Steve) Brandt; former husband, Randy Vaughan; three nieces, Trina (Randy) Hancock, Dawn Gries, and Andrea (Scott) Haney; great-nieces and nephews, Shannon (Josh) Frye, Shayla (Josh) Ewing, Morgan Gries, Catherine Haney, Lexie Hancock, and Hunter Haney; one great-great niece, Monroe; and her beloved cat, Sugar. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Malinda Gerhardt, for her support and love of Danita.
Danita was loved fiercely by her family who she, in turn, loved fiercely as well. She lived life with the humor of her father, the warmth of her mother, and the special ability to make anyone smile.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Moms Who Care at EPCHS. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Danita's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020