Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Karrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny A. Karrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny A. Karrick Obituary
Danny A. Karrick
DAHINDA - It is with great sadness that the family of Danny A. Karrick announces his passing on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the age of 75.
Dan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Gayla and his daughter Lynsy (Seth) Wikel of Indianapolis. Dan will also be fondly remembered by his siblings Betty Lehne of Galesburg, IL, Eleanor Nelson of Ellisville, IL, Dottie (David) Armstrong of Janesville, WI, Jerry Karrick of Cleveland, OH, Ray (Edna) Karrick of Williamsfield, IL, Kay Bigsby of Bowling Green, OH, Nancy (John) Umbeck of West Lafayette, IN, and Pat (Kathy) Karrick of Rochelle, IL; his siblings-in-law Sue (Jerry) Buckman of Yates City, IL and Steve Thurman (David Sanders) of Peoria, IL; his more than fifty nieces and nephews and their children; and his many lifelong friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Karrick, his siblings Vicki Pusateri, William "Bill" Karrick, Jeannie Dawson, Doris Newtson, and Steve Karrick, and his brothers-in-law Gene Dawson, Richard Lehne, Charlie Bigsby, and Jim Nelson.
Dan was a graduate of Williamsfield High School and served several years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Dan was extremely hard-working and spent forty years of his life as a welder and welding foreman at Kress Corporation. Dan was a barefoot skier, an avid golfer, a dog lover, and a dedicated paperboy. Nothing made Dan happier than making a child laugh. Dan had many things in his life in which he was proud of, but the two things he most treasured were his wife and daughter.
Dan will be honored in a Remembrance Reception on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Maple Lanes Country Club at 701 N. Magnolia St. Elmwood, IL beginning at 4 p.m. All who knew him are welcome and encouraged to attend. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Dan to and/or the Knox County Humane Society. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
As he always said, "Don't worry about it." Dan is okay.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now