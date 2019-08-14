|
Danny A. Karrick
DAHINDA - It is with great sadness that the family of Danny A. Karrick announces his passing on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the age of 75.
Dan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Gayla and his daughter Lynsy (Seth) Wikel of Indianapolis. Dan will also be fondly remembered by his siblings Betty Lehne of Galesburg, IL, Eleanor Nelson of Ellisville, IL, Dottie (David) Armstrong of Janesville, WI, Jerry Karrick of Cleveland, OH, Ray (Edna) Karrick of Williamsfield, IL, Kay Bigsby of Bowling Green, OH, Nancy (John) Umbeck of West Lafayette, IN, and Pat (Kathy) Karrick of Rochelle, IL; his siblings-in-law Sue (Jerry) Buckman of Yates City, IL and Steve Thurman (David Sanders) of Peoria, IL; his more than fifty nieces and nephews and their children; and his many lifelong friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Karrick, his siblings Vicki Pusateri, William "Bill" Karrick, Jeannie Dawson, Doris Newtson, and Steve Karrick, and his brothers-in-law Gene Dawson, Richard Lehne, Charlie Bigsby, and Jim Nelson.
Dan was a graduate of Williamsfield High School and served several years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Dan was extremely hard-working and spent forty years of his life as a welder and welding foreman at Kress Corporation. Dan was a barefoot skier, an avid golfer, a dog lover, and a dedicated paperboy. Nothing made Dan happier than making a child laugh. Dan had many things in his life in which he was proud of, but the two things he most treasured were his wife and daughter.
Dan will be honored in a Remembrance Reception on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Maple Lanes Country Club at 701 N. Magnolia St. Elmwood, IL beginning at 4 p.m. All who knew him are welcome and encouraged to attend. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Dan to and/or the Knox County Humane Society. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
As he always said, "Don't worry about it." Dan is okay.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019