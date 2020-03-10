|
Danny B. Woosley
MAPLETON - Danny B.Woosley, 61, of Mapleton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on February 23, 1959, in Peoria to Vernon and Martha Ann (Robley) Woosley. He married Pam Haller on April 26, 1980, in Bartonville.
She survives.
Danny is also survived by his father, Vernon Woosley of Bartonville; one son, Nathan (Sonia) Woosley of Bartonville; one daughter, Kelli (Jarrod) Guppy of Peoria; two grandchildren, Wyatt Ann Woosley and Waylynn Dani Woosley; brother, Bill (Judy) Woosley of Peoria; sister, Amy (Dave) Kellerstrass of West Peoria; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Danny was a gifted carpenter and craftsman who enjoyed spending time in his garage rebuilding projects. He most recently built a doll house that was donated to St.Jude in Peoria. He last worked for P.J. Hoerr as a superintendent, retiring in 2016.
He was a member of Bartonville United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Bartonville United Methodist Church. The Rev. Nick Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, and 30 minutes prior the services on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bartonville United Methodist Church or St. Jude Rides.
Online condolences may be made to Danny's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020