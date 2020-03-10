Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bartonville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Bartonville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Woosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny B. Woosley


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny B. Woosley Obituary
Danny B. Woosley
MAPLETON - Danny B.Woosley, 61, of Mapleton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on February 23, 1959, in Peoria to Vernon and Martha Ann (Robley) Woosley. He married Pam Haller on April 26, 1980, in Bartonville.
She survives.
Danny is also survived by his father, Vernon Woosley of Bartonville; one son, Nathan (Sonia) Woosley of Bartonville; one daughter, Kelli (Jarrod) Guppy of Peoria; two grandchildren, Wyatt Ann Woosley and Waylynn Dani Woosley; brother, Bill (Judy) Woosley of Peoria; sister, Amy (Dave) Kellerstrass of West Peoria; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Danny was a gifted carpenter and craftsman who enjoyed spending time in his garage rebuilding projects. He most recently built a doll house that was donated to St.Jude in Peoria. He last worked for P.J. Hoerr as a superintendent, retiring in 2016.
He was a member of Bartonville United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Bartonville United Methodist Church. The Rev. Nick Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, and 30 minutes prior the services on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bartonville United Methodist Church or St. Jude Rides.
Online condolences may be made to Danny's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -