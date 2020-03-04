Home

Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Danny C. Gorham


1952 - 2020
Danny C. Gorham
PEKIN - Danny C. Gorham, 67, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
He was born on April 2, 1952, in Peoria, IL, to Marvin L. and Phyllis A. (Summers) Gorham.
Surviving are one son, Nick (Carissa) Gorham of Tremont, IL; two granddaughters, Lexi and Stella Gorham; two sisters, Lynn (Allen) Collins of Cadiz, KY, and Lisa (Frank) Zachman of Germantown Hills; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffery Daniel Gorham; and brother, Randy Gorham.
Danny had worked as a manager at Redco in Peoria. He was of the Christian faith.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to TAPS (Tazewell Animal Protective Society), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
